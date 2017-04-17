IPL 2017 — Yusuf-Pandey share 110-run partnership for Kolkata

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) rode on a brilliant batting effort from Manish Pandey and Yusuf Pathan to beat Delhi Daredevils by four wickets in a thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 match at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Monday.

Pandey, who remained unbeaten on 69 off 49 balls rescued the visitors with a brilliant 110-run fourth wicket stand with Pathan (59) to turn the tide in favour of the visitors after a dreadful start in pursuit of Delhi’s 168/7 in 20 overs.

Needing nine from the last over, Mishra got Chris Woakes stumped off his second delivery but couldn’t prevent Pandey from hitting him for a six off the fourth ball and then leaked two runs off the next to lose the tie.

Earlier, skipper Zaheer Khan gave Delhi a perfect start with the wickets of his opposite number Gautam Gambhir (14) and Colin de Grandhomme (1) while Pat Cummins sent back one down Robin Uthappa (4) to reduce the visitors to 21/3.

First Published | 17 April 2017 9:27 PM