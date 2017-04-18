LIVE TV
  Sports Wrap — KKR beat Delhi Daredevils by 4-wickets; former BCCI chief N Srinivasan not to attend ICC meet

Sports Wrap — KKR beat Delhi Daredevils by 4-wickets; former BCCI chief N Srinivasan not to attend ICC meet

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 18 April 2017 11:33 AM

Hitting a half-century each, Manish Pandey and Yousuf Pathan joined forces to give KKR a 4-wicket win over the Delhi Daredevils. Later, Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up 5 for 19 to hand Surisers Hyderabad a narrow 5-run win over the Kings XI Punjab.

‘Conflict of Interest’ and ‘Abuse of Power’ by ex-BCCI chief N Srinivasan were cited as the reason by the Supreme Court on Monday as it denied him the right to attend the ICC meeting on April 24.

Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil found the net in Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Middlesbrough on Monday. The Gunners thus kept their hopes of making the next season of the UEFA Champions League.

Veteran English footballer and Chelsea captain John Terry has announced that he will leave the club at the end of the 2016/17 season. Terry has made 713 appearances for Blues in a 19-year career.

Argentine Diego Schwartzman claimed a 6-1, 7-6 win over Aussie Bernard Tomic — and Alexander Zverev of Germany coasted past wild card Italian Andreas Seppi 6-1, 6-2 — in the first round of the Monte Carlo Masters on Monday.

First Published | 18 April 2017 11:33 AM
