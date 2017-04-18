Crime Wrap — Businessman found dead in a car in Delhi; pregnant woman beaten to death in Chennai
By NewsX Bureau
18 April 2017
- DELHI: Delhi Police recovered the body of a man from a black SUV with a bullet injury on his thigh near Holy Family Hospital in southeast Delhi, police are yet to confirm the nature of the death.
- CHENNAI: A 25-year-old woman was beaten to death allegedly by her parents and brother at Ariyalur in Tamil Nadu on as she had refused to terminate her pregnancy.
- CHENNAI: Police in Chennai arrested a domestic help, who stole 25 sovereigns of gold jewellery worth Rs 5.7 lakh from her employer’s house in Virugambakkam.
- HYDERABAD: Task Force officers have arrested 2 persons for selling Public Distribution Scheme rice in the black market in Hafeez Baba Nagar in Hyderabad.
- KOLKATA: The CBI has registered an FIR in the Narada sting case naming 13 accused persons including senior Trinamool Congress leaders Mukul Roy, Saugata Roy and Madan Mitra.
18 April 2017
