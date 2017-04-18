Top 10 stories from the Metros
18 April 2017
- Kolkata: The Calcutta Municipal Development Authority has shortlisted six flyovers and bridges in Calcutta and Howrah for immediate repair in an attempt to prevent any disaster in future.
- Chennai: As the migratory season ends, birds from as far as the Arctic region are arriving at the Pulicat Lake on the city’s borders.
- Bengaluru: Several parts of Begalurur experienced thunder showers on Monday evening, bringing relief to the people from the blistering heat.
- Delhi: A section of app-based taxi drivers has threatened to go on a one-day strike. Autorickshaw drivers are also planning to take out a protest march in front of the chief minister’s residence.
- Mumbai: The state has added approximately 37,000 hectares to the category of reserved forests as of end-March. This will give them maximum protection under the Indian Forest Act.
- Mumbai: The Bombay high court has directed the state government to evolve a proper mechanism to ensure that there is no shortage of medicines.
- Delhi: Ambedkar University Delhi has announced that there will be 8 new undergraduate and postgraduate programmes to choose from at the 2017-18 admission session.
- Bengaluru: In order to weed out suspected bogus bills filed by contractors for non-existent pourakarmikas in the BBMP, all the workers will now have to log in their attendance through biometric devices three times a day.
- Chennai: The Madras high court has ordered status quo hearing a PIL stating that the authorities were planning to open a Tasmac liquor outlets near a de-addiction centre.
- Kolkata: The National Green Tribunal has directed the Howrah Municipal Corporation to evict encroachers from Santragachhi jheel and file a compliance report by May 23.
18 April 2017
