  3. Narada sting case: NewsX accesses exclusive FIR copy registered by CBI

Narada sting case: NewsX accesses exclusive FIR copy registered by CBI

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 18 April 2017 11:50 AM

In a huge setback to Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress Party (TMC), the CBI has registered an FIR against 12 TMC leaders in the Narada sting operation case.

Some of the names that were included in the FIR were those of Madan Mitra, RS member Mukul Roy, Saugata Roy and several other names of prominent leaders also featured — Sultan Ahmed, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Prasun Banerjee.

On the issue the Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said that merely the filing of FIR did not mean the accused were guilty. “It is a political game, and has to be tackled politically,” she said.

A month back the Calcutta High Court had ordered a CBI preliminary inquiry into the case on March 17 asking them to submit their report within 72 hours.

First Published | 18 April 2017 11:50 AM
