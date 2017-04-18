Business Wrap — SC cracks the whip on Sahara Group; World Bank has good news for India
18 April 2017
- In another blow to the Sahara group, the Supreme Court on Monday ordered auction of its Aamby Valley Township near Lonavala for failing to deposit Rs 5,000 crore of the Rs 14,000 crore due towards refund to investors by April 17. In August 2012, the Supreme Court had ordered Sahara to refund Rs 25,000 crore illegally raised through one-time fully convertible debentures from nearly 3 crore investors.
- Qatar Airways has sought a significant increase in capacity entitlements and access to 7 new cities as it aims to counter the growth of its rivals, Etihad Airways and Emirates, in India. It is planning to start direct flights to new cities like Pune, Mangaluru, Lucknow, Jaipur, Tiruchirapalli, Chandigarh and Madurai while increasing frequency by 4 times on its current routes from metros such as New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.
- Calling demonetisation just a modest setback, the World Bank, in its South Asian Economy Report, has said that the Indian economy will claw back to 7.2% growth this financial year, rise further to 7.5% in 2018-19 and may increase gradually to 7.7% by financial year 2019-20. In its report, the bank attributed the slowdown of Indian economy to 6.8% in 2016-17 to a combination of weak investments and the impact of demonetisation. It also said that the GST could also boost economic activity in 2017-18.
- South Korea’s second largest carmaker, Kia Motors, is all set to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Andhra Pradesh government later this month for setting up a factory. The project, said to be worth Rs. 10,000 crore, will be one of the biggest foreign direct investment projects in India and also Kia’s maiden facility in India. The car maker conducted a 2-year, 4-state search in India before finalizing Penukonda in Anantpur district in southern Andhra Pradesh as the site for the factory.
- The Indiabulls Real Estate Limited, in a board meeting on Monday, decided to carve out its leasing and commercial businesses into a separate entity. The residential business will continue to remain with the real estate part, while the new entity, which will be called the Indiabulls Commercial Assets Limited, will hold existing leasing and commercial assets, as well as future projects. Indiabulls expects the new entity to earn Rs. a rental income of Rs. 692 crore in 2017-18.
18 April 2017
