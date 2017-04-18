World Crime News — $50,000 reward for info on Cleveland FB Live murder suspect; 4 held for football fan’s death in Argentina
By NewsX Bureau
|
Updated:
18 April 2017
12:30 PM
- Officials in Cleveland have announced a $50,000 reward for information that can help them arrest 37-year-old, who broadcast himself shooting to death on Facebook a 74-year-old man.
- The Brazilian Supreme Court has opened a probe against about 100 politicians for their role in the Odebrecht corruption scandal. The probe was started after testimony by current and former executives at Odebrecht.
- 4 people have been arrested for attacking a 22-year-old football fan, who was thrown down the stands by supporters of Belgrano football club. The attackers mistook him to be as a fan of rival club Talleres.
- American reality show Jersey Shore star Michael “The Situation” Sorrentino and his brother Marc are set to face additional tax fraud charges. He was indicted this month on charges including tax evasion.
- A Nepal court has sentenced 3 former soldiers to 20 years in jail for killing a teenage girl during the decade-long Maoist insurgency. 15-year-old Maina Sunuwar was tortured and killed in an army base in 2004.
First Published
|
18 April 2017
12:30 PM
From The Web
ads by 3rd party