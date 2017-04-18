LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. World Crime News — $50,000 reward for info on Cleveland FB Live murder suspect; 4 held for football fan’s death in Argentina

World Crime News — $50,000 reward for info on Cleveland FB Live murder suspect; 4 held for football fan’s death in Argentina

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 18 April 2017 12:30 PM

  • Officials in Cleveland have announced a $50,000 reward for information that can help them arrest 37-year-old, who broadcast himself shooting to death on Facebook a 74-year-old man.

  • The Brazilian Supreme Court has opened a probe against about 100 politicians for their role in the Odebrecht corruption scandal. The probe was started after testimony by current and former executives at Odebrecht.

  • 4 people have been arrested for attacking a 22-year-old football fan, who was thrown down the stands by supporters of Belgrano football club. The attackers mistook him to be as a fan of rival club Talleres.

  • American reality show Jersey Shore star Michael “The Situation” Sorrentino and his brother Marc are set to face additional tax fraud charges. He was indicted this month on charges including tax evasion.

  • A Nepal court has sentenced 3 former soldiers to 20 years in jail for killing a teenage girl during the decade-long Maoist insurgency. 15-year-old Maina Sunuwar was tortured and killed in an army base in 2004.

First Published | 18 April 2017 12:30 PM
Read News On:

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Plan B: Options for you after denial of H1B visa

Entertainment

Epic Rs 1000 crore set aside for ‘The Mahabharata’

National

US National Security Advisor HR McMaster meets PM Modi

Sports

After Chelsea defeat, Antonio Conte says Tottenham is ‘best’ in the Premier League

More Videos

Business Wrap — SC cracks the whip on Sahara Group; World Bank has good news for India

Narada sting case: NewsX accesses exclusive FIR copy registered by CBI

Top 10 stories from the Metros

Crime Wrap — Businessman found dead in a car in Delhi; pregnant woman beaten to death in Chennai

Sports Wrap — KKR beat Delhi Daredevils by 4-wickets; former BCCI chief N Srinivasan not to attend ICC meet

IPL 2017 — Yusuf-Pandey share 110-run partnership for Kolkata

Chennai wrap — FIR filed by Delhi police crime branch against TTV Dinakaran; over 5,000 people to visit INS Chennai

Top trends of the day across social media

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.