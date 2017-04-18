LIVE TV
Socially Online — Google’s control on Android in Russia; new option for Instagram saved posts

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 18 April 2017 3:12 PM

  • Facebook will review its content reporting system after a video showing a murder in Cleveland stayed on the site for hours. The review of the system will make sure that videos that violate its standards can be reported as easily and quickly as possible.

  • After a settlement with Russia’s anti-monopoly agency, Google has agreed to relax its controls on Android manufacturers in the country. It will now stop preventing manufacturers from changing the default search engine to anything but Google.

  • Uber will introduce a new tipping option in its app that will allow passengers to pay tips to Uber drivers in New York City. This comes after officials moved a proposal that requires car services that accept only credit cards, to tip the driver using their card.

  • Starting Tuesday, Instagram will allow its users to organise their saved posts into Pinterest-like individual collections. Users can just tap and hold on a saved post to add it to an existing collection or start a new one.

  • A survey conducted by investment research group Jeffries shows that more and more elderly persons have started using Snapchat. 41% users between 25-34 years of age and 44% users between 34-44 years of age used Snapchat more than during first survey last June.

First Published | 18 April 2017 3:12 PM
