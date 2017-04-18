News from across the world — U.S Vice President Mike Pence warns North Korea; protesters clash with military in France
- Speaking to the members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Seoul, U.S Vice President Mike Pence referred to the North Korea issue. He welcomed China taking steps “to bring economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea” on the current threat of the country planning to conduct a nuclear test. Pence also assured business leaders that the US will continue to communicate with China about the issue of deploying an advanced US missile shield in South Korea, known as Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense.
- North Korea complained on Monday that the international community are applying double standards in their dealings with Pyongyang. An official with the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that a recent missile test by South Korea and a satellite launch by Japan did not evoke the same response by the United Nations as North Korean actions. The North conducted 2 nuclear tests and 24 ballistic missile tests last year, defying six UNSC sanctions.
- Pakistan said on Monday it had detained a teenage woman recruited by the Islamic State (IS) group to carry out a suicide attack against a church during Easter. Major General Asif Ghafoor, an army spokesman, told reporters that 19-year-old Noreen Leghari was detained after a shootout on April 14 in which another militant was killed. But he added that she was being “debriefed” and that she “should go back to live a normal life”.
- Turkey’s Council of Ministers decided on Monday to extend for a further three months a state of emergency declared in the wake of a failed July 2016 coup. Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus made the announcement, saying the extension would come into effect from 19 April, when the previous state of emergency was to expire. The decision will now go to parliament for approval.
- A few dozen people protesting against far-right candidate Marine Le Pen clashed with police preventing them from heading to the entertainment complex in eastern Paris where she was holding a rally on Monday evening. Hundreds of riot police in full gear were posted around the rally’s site. They dispersed the demonstrators with tear gas.
