Chennai Wrap — Government promises to protect fishermen; AIADMK ministers in a huddle
By NewsX Bureau
|
Updated:
18 April 2017
3:12 PM
- Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami has said that the state government will do everything in its power to protecting fishermen and their livelihoods. He also urged the Navy to protect fishermen from Sri Lanka.
- From October 2008 to February 28, 2017, the state has seen 3,023 major organ transplants with kidneys topping at 1,695. A major part of these transplant procedures continue to be done by private hospitals.
- In a meeting that lasted for over 2 hours on Monday evening, ministers of the Pallaniswami cabinet discussed the AIADMK party’s strength and unity. A possible patch-up between the two Sasikala and Panneerselvam factions was also debated.
- As the migratory season ends, birds from as far as the Arctic region are arriving at the Pulicat Lake on the city’s borders.
- Weather experts on Monday recorded a maximum day temperature 4°Celsius above average for this time of the year and a post-sunset high 2°C in excess of normal.
