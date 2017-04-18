That’s the trend — NewsXHD brings you trending news of the day

DNA are awesome mind readers, even if they go shopping separately they end up buying the same camouflage t-shirts.

So, on Britain’s Got Talent, they decided to spook judge Amanda Holden. One of them tells her to scroll her contact list and stop randomly at someone’s name.

He then tells her to look at the last 3 digits of that person’s mobile number and say in her mind, that person’s name over and over again.

Now, the other half of DNA asks what are the last 3 digits she thought of and she says-415; and guess what, it is 415.

He then reveals the name of that person her sister Debbie.

The revelations leave Amanda shocked and speechless.

This awesome video is trending on YouTube with over 2 million views and counting.

First Published | 18 April 2017 3:32 PM