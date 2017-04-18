Tech & You — China all set to launch its first cargo spacecraft;Videocon launches new smartphone in its Delite series in India

12 Latino students at the San Fernando Magnet school in Los Angeles County are perusing a project to design a camping tent that can use solar energy to meet the electricity needs of the homeless. The camping house is made with special materials, which is going to have solar panels and LED lights, so that the person can see inside when it’s dark. These students are also going to have a way to clean the house with ultraviolet lights, which kill bacteria.

Power plants based on novel technology that uses super critical carbon dioxide instead of steam would be a tenth of the size of the conventional setup of the same capacity. With super critical carbon dioxide efficiency of energy conversion can be enhanced to around 50%. The term supercritical’ describes the state of carbon dioxide above its critical temperature of 31 degrees Celsius and critical pressure of 73 atmospheres, making it twice as dense as steam. A research group is setting up the world’s first S-CO2 based solar thermal test loop at the Indian Institute of Science at Bengaluru.

China is all set to launch its first cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-1 into space between April 20 and 24 to dock with the orbiting experimental space station. The cargo spacecraft was transferred with a Long March-7 Y2 carrier rocket from the testing centre to the launch zone in Wenchang, southern China’s Hainan Province. China currently is in the process of building permanent station by 2022 to rival Russia’s International Space Station.

US-based bot platform Gupshup has launched a bot-to-bot communication platform to enable them transact, co-ordinate, compete, collaborate and negotiate with each other. This new platform is known as Interbot. InterBot enables bots to perform collective action dramatically amplifying individual bot capabilities. To use InterBot, bots will first have to publish themselves on this new channel. These bots can exchange services and learn from each other.

Videocon launched a new smartphone in its Delite series in India, the Delite 11+. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 5,800. The Videocon Delite 11+ is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs on Pro 360 OS, based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It features a 5-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, and, a 2-megapixel front-facing camera also accompanied by LED flash and is powered by a 1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735M processor coupled with 1GB of RAM.

First Published | 18 April 2017 3:49 PM