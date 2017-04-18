LIVE TV
  3. Bollywood — Karan Johar plans to launch; Bollywood Star Salman Khan lends his voice to the grownup version of Hanuman

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 18 April 2017 5:01 PM

The Trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon’s upcoming film Raabta was launched on Monday afternoon. The trailer tries to bring back the classic Bollywood love story to the big screen. Kriti and Sushant play a cute, young couple, Saira and Shiv. They are connected through their past, through a love story that takes more than one lifetime to be fulfilled.

Boman Irani is likely to play a villain in Allu Arjun’s next Telugu venture. Sources close to the film have confirmed the news while official announcement is still awaited. Boman was last seen in Pawan Kalyan’s Attarintiki Daaredhi, where he played the role of a grandfather and in Ravi Teja’s Bengal Tiger. Tentatively titled Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India, the film marks the first time collaboration of Vamsi and Arjun.

The trailer of ‘Hanuman The Damdar’ has been unveiled. Bollywood Star Salman Khan has lent his voice to the grownup version of Hanuman in the movie. Besides Salman, Javed Akhtar, Raveena Tandon, Vinay Pathak, Makrand Deshpande, Saurabh Shukla, Chunky Pandey, Kunal Khemu, Sneha Khanwalkar & Hussain Dalal have lent their voices to the characters in the film. Slated to release on May 19, ‘Hanuman Da Damdaar’, an animated adventure flick directed by Ruchi Narain is jointly produced by by R.A.T Films and RNB Films.

Karan Johar is planning to launch Prabhas in bollywood under his banner and wants Rajamaouli to direct the movie. Reports suggest that the Bollywood heavyweight is apparently keen to introduce Prabhas as an action-romantic hero in a Hindi movie. Prabhas went on to become immensely popular across the country soon after ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’ turned out to be a blockbuster in Hindi.

