Hollywood — Victoria beckham shares an instagram video on her birthday, Amy Schumer has signes in ‘I Feel Pretty’ movie

The investigation into singer Prince Paisley’s death has revealed that a doctor and a close friend helped him improperly obtain powerful painkillers. Opioid medicines were found in several places at Prince’s Paisley Park home. Just six days before he died, Prince fell ill on a plane and made an emergency stop when he was returning home from a concert in Atlanta. An autopsy had showed that the 57-year-old star died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl, a synthetic drug 50 times more powerful than heroin.

People have known for a while that Sylvester Stallone would be appearing in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but his role in the movie was not-known. However, some production notes from Marvel appear to have leaked on Twitter. The papers revealed that Stallone is going to play the role of Starhawk in the movie. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 will hit the theatres on May 5.

Victoria Beckham has received one very special message from her daughter Harper in honour of her special day. The youngster filmed a video message singing to her famous mum on her 43rd birthday and it’s too cute for words. The former Spice Girls singer turned fashion tycoon posted the clip on Instagram and tagging her three sons Cruz, Romeo and Brooklyn, and her husband David Beckham.

Amy Schumer has signed to star in ‘I Feel Pretty’ movie which is written and to be directed by Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein. The picture marks Kohn and Silverstein’s directorial debut. Schumer, who also is a producer on the movie, was last seen in Trainwreck. The plot is apparently being kept under wraps at this time, and the movie will be shot sometime this summer.

First Published | 18 April 2017 4:02 PM