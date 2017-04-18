LIVE TV
Vijay Mallya gets bail within 3 hours of arrest

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 18 April 2017 6:12 PM

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya, wanted in India for defaulting on bank loans, has been arrested in London. Mallya was taken into custody by Scotland Yard and could be extradited to India, the sources said. Businessman and loan defaulter Mallya was given bail within 3 hours of his arrest in London.

British authorities have informed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) about the arrest, the sources said. The beleaguered liquor baron will be produced in Westminster Magistrates court later in the day.

The Indian businessman Vijay Mallya owes over Rs 9,000 crore to lenders which is related to the now defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

First Published | 18 April 2017 4:18 PM
