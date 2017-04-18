CBFC asks filmmakers to replace the words ‘dalit’ and ‘sex toy’ from the movie ‘Noor’

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has used its razor-sharp snipping tool to chop off two words from the film – ‘dalit’ and ‘sex toy’.

CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani, has instructed the makers of the movie ‘Noor’ to replace the word ‘sex toy’ with ‘adult site’.

A source close to the development states, “the word ‘dalit’ has therefore been muted wherever it occurs in the movie.”

Their explanation for this move is that references to the community will invoke reference to the caste system that is prevalent in India.

Recently, CBFC banned the screening of Raveena Tandon starrer ‘Maatr’, citing the use of expletives in the film. In a report published by a leading website, a source was quoted as saying, “Maatr has graphic and gruesome violence against women. The film is carpeted with ‘maa-bahen’ expletives. We can’t even recommend that the abuses be beeped as they run through the course of the film in an ongoing rush of profanity.”

First Published | 18 April 2017 4:20 PM