  IPL 2017 — Sunrisers Hyderabad aim at extending home winning streak against Delhi Daredevils

IPL 2017 — Sunrisers Hyderabad aim at extending home winning streak against Delhi Daredevils

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 18 April 2017 9:11 PM

Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to continue their three-match winning run at home when they face a spirited Delhi Daredevils in an Indian Premier League (IPL) contest at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

All of Hyderabad’s three wins have come here and they won their last match on Tuesday, defeating Kings XI Punjab by five runs. They have lost both their away matches played so far, which suggests that they really thrive at home.

However, their might will come under serious challenge against Delhi, who defeated Punjab by more than 50 runs before losing to Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets in a match decided in the last over.

First Published | 18 April 2017 9:10 PM
