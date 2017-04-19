LIVE TV
  3. VK Sasikala, TTV Dinakaran ousted from AIADMK

VK Sasikala, TTV Dinakaran ousted from AIADMK

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 19 April 2017 11:11 AM

It is the end of the road for VK Sasikala and her family. In a dramatic turn of events, leaders of the Sasikala faction of the AIADMK announced that Sasikala and TTV Dinakaran will be kept away from both the party and the govt.
This was the main demand made by O Paneerselvam for a merger of the two warring factions. With the Mannargudi family now completely sidelined and out of the way, many believe it’s only a matter of time before the two camps
formally reunite.

A committee met with CM EPS last night. After the meet a section of ministers revolted against TTV Dinakaran, saying that they will save AIADMK from the clutches of a single family.

Also OPS will meet with his supporters at his residence on Greenways Road at 10:00AM.

After his ouster, Dinakaran has called for a meeting of all the MLAs and district secretaries. However, EPS has asked the police to secure the AIADMK headquarters to prevent the meet from taking place.

First Published | 19 April 2017 10:47 AM
