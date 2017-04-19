LIVE TV
  Sports Wrap – Gayle and Kohli steer RCB to 21-run win; Leicester City crashes out of UEFA Champions League & more

Sports Wrap – Gayle and Kohli steer RCB to 21-run win; Leicester City crashes out of UEFA Champions League & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 19 April 2017 11:03 AM

Chris Gayle slammed 77 off 38 and Virat Kohli hit 64 off 50 balls before Yuzvendra Chahal effected 3/31 to take Royal Challengers Bangalore to a 21-run victory over the Gujarat Lions on Tuesday.

Bengaluru FC made it three wins out of three matches as they thrashed Bangladesh’s Abahani Dhaka 2-0 in the AFC Cup on Tuesday. Nishu Kumar and Marjan Jugovic found the net for the BFC.

Spanish giants Real Madrid romped home into the UEFA Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday with a 4-2 second leg win and a 6-3 aggregate verdict over Germany’s Bayern Munich.

English football club Leicester City crashed out of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday when they were held 1-1 by Spain’s Atletico Madrid with a 2-1 aggregate verdict in the quarter-finals.

World No. Serbia’s Novak Djokovic moved into the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday following an epic 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 win over Frenchman Gilles Simon.

First Published | 19 April 2017 11:03 AM
