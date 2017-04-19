Top 10 news from Metro cities

Delhi: The National Green Tribunal sought a detailed compliance report from the Delhi government on the former’s order last year, banning the use of disposable plastic in the national capital.

Mumbai: In a major boost for the Mumbai suburban system, its locals will get 67 additional AC rakes while the cost of cab signalling project on the Harbour Line will be shared between state and the centre.

Bengaluru: Bengaluru marathoner Sagar Baheti achieved a major feat as he became the first visually impaired Indian to compete and finish at the prestigious Boston Marathon on Sunday.



Chennai: The Tamil Nadu state government has announced that all schools will be closed for summer vacations from Friday, April 21 after the meteorological department issued a heat wave alert on Monday.

Mumbai: Taking cue from the recent sarin gas attack in Syria, the BMC held a 3-day workshop to gauge the city’s preparedness in handling chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear incidents.

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro is working at a frantic pace to bridge a 365-metre stretch at Dattabad to complete the route to Sealdah before the deadline of June 2018 as the rest of the route is almost ready.



Bengaluru: The famous Ulsoor Lake became an eyesore for Ulsoor neighbourhood residents as the rains that lashed Bengaluru on Tuesday swept garbage from storm water drains into the lake.

Delhi: The iconic main building of the Rashtrapati Bhavan is soon expected to undergo a major conservation drive that will enhance its pristine and majestic glory.

Hyderabad: Doctors agitating against lack of promotion at Gandhi Hospital will intensify their stir from May 1 by protesting outside the hospital premises and boycotting their outpatient duties from May 16.

Delhi: For the first time ever, the Delhi Metro negotiated directly with house owners in south west Delhi’s Hasanpur to acquire a square plot for construction of tracks for its Phase-3.

First Published | 19 April 2017 11:06 AM