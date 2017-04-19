Business Wrap — Tata Housing plans to expand African property; fuel outlets in 8 states to be shut every Sunday

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya was arrested on Tuesday after he appeared in a central London police station for defaulting in payment of bank loans to the tune of over Rs 9,000 crore. He was later granted bail and is scheduled to appear in court on May 17. The CBI, which is investigating the ‘wilful default’ on part of Kingfisher Airlines, had sent an extradition request to the UK through the Ministry of External Affairs. The 61-year-old Mallya is wanted in India.

Tata Housing has announced plans to expand to the African property market and will invest Rs1,000 crore to develop two projects in Kenya and Tanzania. The real estate arm of the Tata group plans to raise $200 million through private equity to fund the overseas operations. The two mixed development projects are expected to be launched by January 2018 in a price range of $75,000 – 1,00,000 per unit, catering to the mid-income segment.

India’s top software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services Limited has reported a 4.2% rise in quarterly net profit, but missed the analysts’ estimates. TCS said its consolidated net profit rose to Rs 66.08 billion in the three months to March 31, from Rs 63.40 billion in the year-ago period. TCS’s revenue rose 4.2% year-on-year to Rs 296.42 billion in its first quarterly earnings under new Chief Executive Rajesh Gopinathan.

Fuel outlets in 8 states will be shut every Sunday following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to conserve oil to save the environment. The move will affect nearly 20,000 outlets in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and Haryana which would be shut for 24 hours on Sundays starting from May 14.

SBI Card has decided to impose a charge on payments made by cheque. The card company said that payments below Rs 2,000 made through the cheque drop box will attract a fee of Rs 100. The move is aimed at encouraging digital payments in line with the government’s policy. The company said that there will be no additional fee for cheque payments greater than Rs 2,000. Company’s CEO said that over 90 % of its customers make payments through non-cheque mode.

