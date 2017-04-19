Crime Wrap — 20-year-old rape accused gets 15 years; Delhi police busts betting racket & more

Mumbai: A 20-year-old Bhiwandi youth, accused of raping a 15-year-old girl for four months, and his 36-year-old mother, accused of aiding him, were convicted by Thane district sessions court and sentenced to 15 years and 10 years in jail, respectively.

Delhi: Delhi Police on Tuesday busted two gangs running betting rackets in the city. The incident took place in southeast Delhi’s Greater Kailash area where police received information about the racket.

Chennai: The Kancheepuram police have had arrested two lawyers in connection with a 2011 double murder. Police had been searching for the two for nearly 6 years.

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have arrested a Nigerian couple on charges of duping a stockbroking firm staffer of Rs 16 lakh. The two lured the victim into investing in a business of exporting herbal seeds for medicinal purposes.

Delhi: A gang of thieves has been busted that looted AC coach passengers at New Delhi railway station and took away their purse, mobile phone, cash and other valuables.

First Published | 19 April 2017 11:42 AM