NewsX brings to you top stories from the World of Crime

USA: An African American man, Kori Ali Muhammad, was arrested for fatally shooting 3 white men and wounding another one in a suspected race attack in the city of Fresno in California.

USA: 37-year-old Steve Stephens, who was on the run after shooting dead a 74-year-old man in Cleveland, Ohio and recorded it on Facebook Live, shot himself dead during a police chase in Pennsylvania.

Spain:Spanish Police arrested 39 people of an international network that distributed child pornography material via WhatsApp. The operation was carried out in coordination with Interpol and Europol.

UK: The Metropolitan Police are hunting for Arthur Collins, the boyfriend of reality TV star Ferne McCann, over an acid attack at a London nightclub that left 16 people injured over the weekend.

REP OF IRELAND: An Indian man was subjected to racial abuse on a train in the Republic of Ireland after a row over a bag on a seat. The rail authorities contacted the Garda Siochana, who will probe the incident.

First Published | 19 April 2017 3:04 PM