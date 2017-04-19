LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. NewsX brings to you top stories from the World of Crime

NewsX brings to you top stories from the World of Crime

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 19 April 2017 3:04 PM

USA: An African American man, Kori Ali Muhammad, was arrested for fatally shooting 3 white men and wounding another one in a suspected race attack in the city of Fresno in California.

USA37-year-old Steve Stephens, who was on the run after shooting dead a 74-year-old man in Cleveland, Ohio and recorded it on Facebook Live, shot himself dead during a police chase in Pennsylvania.

Spain:Spanish Police arrested 39 people of an international network that distributed child pornography material via WhatsApp. The operation was carried out in coordination with Interpol and Europol.

UK: The Metropolitan Police are hunting for Arthur Collins, the boyfriend of reality TV star Ferne McCann, over an acid attack at a London nightclub that left 16 people injured over the weekend.

REP OF IRELAND: An Indian man was subjected to racial abuse on a train in the Republic of Ireland after a row over a bag on a seat. The rail authorities contacted the Garda Siochana, who will probe the incident. 

 

 

First Published | 19 April 2017 3:04 PM
Read News On:

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Australian fashion retailers graded poorly on labour rights

Entertainment

‘Keep your 10 lakhs ready’, Sonu Nigam tells West Bengal Maulvi

National

Cabinet approves EC proposal to buy VVPAT machines

Sports

Top 10 shocking things about this Premier League season

More Videos

Business Wrap — Tata Housing plans to expand African property; fuel outlets in 8 states to be shut every Sunday

Crime Wrap — 20-year-old rape accused gets 15 years; Delhi police busts betting racket & more

WATCH: NewsX brings top 10 stories from the Metro cities

Sports Wrap – Gayle and Kohli steer RCB to 21-run win; Leicester City crashes out of UEFA Champions League & more

VK Sasikala, TTV Dinakaran ousted from AIADMK

IPL 2017 — Sunrisers Hyderabad aim at extending home winning streak against Delhi Daredevils

Bollywood Wrap — Karan Johar plans to launch Prabhas; Salman Khan lends voice to grown-up version of Hanuman

CBFC asks filmmakers to replace the words ‘dalit’ and ‘sex toy’ from the movie ‘Noor’

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.