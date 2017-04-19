Bengaluru Wrap — Veggie prices soar high in the city; rain pours garbage into Ulsoor Lake
By NewsX Bureau
19 April 2017
- Liquor traders across Karnataka have decided to stage a token protest on Friday urging the state government to protest their business interest following the Supreme Court ban on liquor shops along highways.
- Vegetable prices in Bengaluru are soaring by up to 40-50% higher as compared to last week. The upsurge in prices is because of low supply of veggies which is caused by water scarcity in the city.
- Bengaluru has seen more students register for the competitive examination NEET this year as compared to 2016. Almost 1 lakh students have registered for NEET, while the number stood at 29,382 last year.
- The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board has said that it has been receiving around 25 application a week seeking permission for ground drilling due to falling surface water levels in the city.
- The famous Ulsoor Lake became an eyesore for Ulsoor neighbourhood residents as the rains that lashed Bengaluru on Tuesday swept garbage from storm water drains into the lake.
19 April 2017
