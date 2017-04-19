LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Bengaluru Wrap — Veggie prices soar high in the city; rain pours garbage into Ulsoor Lake

Bengaluru Wrap — Veggie prices soar high in the city; rain pours garbage into Ulsoor Lake

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 19 April 2017 5:40 PM

  • Liquor traders across Karnataka have decided to stage a token protest on Friday urging the state government to protest their business interest following the Supreme Court ban on liquor shops along highways.

  • Vegetable prices in Bengaluru are soaring by up to 40-50% higher as compared to last week. The upsurge in prices is because of low supply of veggies which is caused by water scarcity in the city.

  • Bengaluru has seen more students register for the competitive examination NEET this year as compared to 2016. Almost 1 lakh students have registered for NEET, while the number stood at 29,382 last year.

  • The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board has said that it has been receiving around 25 application a week seeking permission for ground drilling due to falling surface water levels in the city.

  • The famous Ulsoor Lake became an eyesore for Ulsoor neighbourhood residents as the rains that lashed Bengaluru on Tuesday swept garbage from storm water drains into the lake.

First Published | 19 April 2017 5:40 PM
Read News On:

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Indian IT firms may face layoffs due to US visa curbs: Assocham

Entertainment

Rishi Kapoor has special appearance in ‘Manto’ starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui

National

SP leader Azam Khan asks UP CM Yogi Adityanath to reinstate ‘sati pratha’

Sports

I’m happy at Guangzhou Evergrande, says midfielder Paulinho

More Videos

What’s Trending —Chris Gayle trends for 10,000 T20 runs, Cristiano for hat-trick in Champions league QF against Bayern

The News Trend — A tour of Russian military base on Franz Josef Land archipelago!

That’s The Trend — Jimmy Fallon challenges Anne Hathaway to sing Google Translate songs

Socially Online — Google Earth revamped with guided tours and 3D views; Netflix expects to hit 100 mn subscribers

Bollywood Wrap — ‘Noor’ gets U/A certificate from CBFC; first teaser of ‘Tubelight’ unveiled

Hollywood Wrap — Angelina Jolie honours late mother; scientific thriller ‘The circle’ gets release date for India

Tech and You — Computing at the speed of light with ‘Li-Ram’; Toyota’s new robotic leg brace

Top stories from the cultural capital of India, Kolkata

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.