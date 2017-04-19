Chennai Wrap — Excessive heat forces schools to close for early vacations; Chennai disappears from Google Maps & more

In the face of excessive heat in Chennai, the Tamil Nadu government has ordered city schools to close for early summer vacations from Friday.

Metrowater made a frantic plea to people to cut down on water use and maximise resources available. The city is staring at a water crisis due to failed monsoon, excess heat and overexploitation of groundwater resources.

Southern Railways will run a pair of special trains in May between Chennai Egmore and Tiruchi. The decision was taken in the view of upcoming summer holidays.

Sand prices have doubled in a month, giving nightmares to the realty sector and affecting construction work in the city. A cubic foot of river sand now costs between Rs70 and Rs80.

Chennai bizzarley went missing from Google Maps on Tuesday and was accidentally marked as Kovur, a neighbourhood in west Chennai. However, other districts around Chennai are marked correctly.

