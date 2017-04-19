Top stories from the cultural capital of India, Kolkata

Jadavpur University Vice chancellor has received 5 sexual harassment complaints against a final year post graduate male student. The complaints have been forwarded to the internal complaints cell.

Even as the central government is planning to make it mandatory for doctors to prescribe generic medicines, doctors in private hospitals in the city say they have no faith in the quality of such drugs.

Around 20 units of the doctors’ body has filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court challenging clauses in the clinical establishments act which they say are against the interest of doctors and private health establishments

Kolkata Metro is working at a frantic pace to bridge a 365-metre stretch at Dattabad to complete the route to Sealdah before the deadline of June 2018 as the rest of the route is almost ready.

The west Bengal heritage commission has planned to restore North bengal’s Buxa fort. The 7th centrury structure may be preserved as a museum.

