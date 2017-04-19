Tech and You — Computing at the speed of light with ‘Li-Ram’; Toyota’s new robotic leg brace
19 April 2017
- Researchers at University of Victoria in Canada have patented a light-induced random-access memory a breakthrough technology that will make information-processing faster, more energy-efficient and durable. LI-RAM, would use light to store and process data. Not electricity. LI-RAM would use 10% less power as the prevailing standards, and process information faster. It has the unusual quality of rapidly changing magnetic properties when hit with green light.
- Reports suggest that U.S Marine Corporation is testing, disposable drones, an innovative way of getting care packages to its troops in the field. The Marines are calling these drones as The Tactical Air Delivery gliders. These drones will be able to deliver up to 700 pounds of food and other supplies. They can then be left to rot where they landed. The technology could also be used for a variety of applications outside the military, for example in fire fighting or search and rescue.
- A research team at the Hasso Plattner Institute in Germany has created a wearable system that uses an array of electronic muscle stimulators to trick a user into thinking that a wall in Virtual Reality is providing real resistance. The tiny electrode pads, which are controlled via USB linked to a backpack module and connected to a VR simulation, trigger corresponding muscle groups to provide convincing resistance when the user interacts with objects in VR. This new experiment is expected to have paved the way for VR users to now “feel” the intangible objects they interact with.
- Toyata in collaboration with Fujita Health University has developed a obotic leg brace, the Welwalk WW-100. The motorised device is designed to help partially paralysed people, such as stroke patients. The leg brace is able to help with functions such as supporting body weight, and assisting with movements such as swinging the leg forward. The device has sensitivity levels that can be fine-tuned to a therapist’s prescription.
- Huawei’s subsidiary brand, Honor has launched a new smartphone Honor Bee 2, in India. The smartphone will be prices at Rs 7,499. Huawei Honor Bee2 features a 4.5-inch FWVGA (854×480) IPS display. It is powered by 1 GHz quad-core processor. The smartphone runs on Android 5.1 Lollipop operating system with EMUI 3.1 UI on top of it. There is a 2100 mAh Li-Poly battery.
