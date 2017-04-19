Bollywood Wrap — ‘Noor’ gets U/A certificate from CBFC; first teaser of ‘Tubelight’ unveiled
19 April 2017
- The Censor Board has given Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Noor a U/A certificate after the makers agreed to make the cuts suggested by the board. Director Sunil Sippy said that he agreed to make the cuts, as the words suggested for cut by the censor board were not affecting the film’s narrative. Among the words that the censor board raised objection to was a reference to journalist Barkha Dutt, who herself termed the row over the reference to her as bizarre.
- The first teaser of Salman Khan’s Tubelight is out and has taken the internet by storm. The film, which is set during the 1962 Indo-China war, is the 3rd collaboration between Salman and Kabir after Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Chinese actress Zhu Zhu will star opposite Salman, while his younger brother Sohail will also play an important role in the film. The film will be released on June 23, 2017 and going by the hype, the film may end up as yet another blockbuster for bhaijaan.
- After his last film Mohenjo Daro that starred Hrithik Roshan and Puja Hegde bombed at the box office, director Ashutosh Gowariker is reportedly taking a break from making history films and is instead said to be working on a stylish, modern, action-packed caper which unfolds in Europe. Farhan Akhtar, who was last seen in Rock On 2, has been signed on as the lead man. The hunt for an actress opposite him, as also other members of the cast, is currently underway.
- Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year sequel, which was to begin shooting in May, has now been delayed. This is because the dates initially allotted by leading man Tiger Shroff to the Student Of The Year sequel have now been given for publicity and promotion of Munna Michael and. Another reason for the delay is that the makers are also reworking the script and have scheduled a winter shoot.
19 April 2017
