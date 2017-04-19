Hollywood Wrap — Angelina Jolie honours late mother; scientific thriller ‘The circle’ gets release date for India
19 April 2017
- Angelina Jolie has signed up to be the face of French perfume brand ‘Mon Guerlain’, which will be her first international beauty campaign in a decade, and this decision to do so was taken in part to honour her late mother, Marcheline Bertrand. The 41-year-old actress revealed that it was the brand, her mother always loved, so she knew about it from her childhood. She added that the brand is one of the oldest perfume houses in the world and she feels connected to it.
- To honour the one year anniversary of Prince’s death, a six song EP of previously unreleased material called Deliverance will be released on Friday. The title track of the EP is available on iTunes and Apple Music. The collection comprises undiscovered studio recordings from 2006–2008. The set is also now available for pre-order on major websites and a physical version will be released on June 2.
- Scientific thriller ‘The Circle’, starring Tom Hanks and Emma Watson, will release in India on May 19. The movie is based on Dave Eggers’s book with the same name and directed by James Ponsoldt. The movie is being brought to India by the production company, MVP Entertainment. The film revolves around Watson who is hired to work for ‘The Circle’ company and as she rises through the ranks, she is encouraged to engage in a groundbreaking experiment that pushes the boundaries of privacy, ethics and ultimately her personal freedom.
- Best known for her roles in Harry Potter and The Half Blood Prince, English actor Elarica Johnson will be making her maiden visit to India, this summer, to be a part of the highly anticipated Justin Bieber Tour. During her visit, the actress will meet directors and film personalities from the industry, apart from being the official host of the event of the year. The actor said that she has watched Bollywood movies as a child and now being an actress going to Mumbai is a dream come true for her.
