LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Socially Online — Google Earth revamped with guided tours and 3D views; Netflix expects to hit 100 mn subscribers

Socially Online — Google Earth revamped with guided tours and 3D views; Netflix expects to hit 100 mn subscribers

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 19 April 2017 6:16 PM

  • Google has revamped one of its most interesting services – Google Earth, by bringing in a whole new layout and new features. This update brings new features like 3D toggle, a new Voyager option, the I’m Feeling Lucky dice, and more.

  • Facebook is set to kick off its annual developer conference, F8 and just like every year, CEO Mark Zuckerberg will outline the company’s future plans, on Messenger, WhatsApp, and other products. Zuckerberg will possibly introduce its latest VR efforts for the social platform.

  • In order to tackle the increasing competition from Facebook & Twitter, YouTube is now letting anyone with a minimum subscriber base of 1,000 to enable mobile live streaming.

  • Netflix has announced that its subscriber growth may touch the 100-million milestone this weekend. Netflix reported a net increase of 4.95 million subscribers in this quarter, most of those overseas, where it has been investing heavily to become a global entertainment network.

  • Google has updated the Maps app on iOS with which, users will now be able to get a direction widget that will show them the directions to their destination right from the lock screen. It also improves location sharing functionality with an iMessage app.

First Published | 19 April 2017 6:16 PM
Read News On:

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Indian IT firms may face layoffs due to US visa curbs: Assocham

Entertainment

Katy Perry shares Goddess Kali’s image; gets trolled

National

Fight for ‘justice’ to continue, says O Panneerselvam as AIADMK expel Sasikala, TTV Dinakaran

Sports

I’m happy at Guangzhou Evergrande, says midfielder Paulinho

More Videos

Trend India — Team India’s sweet gesture for Shahid Afridi; presents him with a jersey of Virat Kohli

What’s Trending —Chris Gayle trends for 10,000 T20 runs, Cristiano for hat-trick in Champions league QF against Bayern

The News Trend — A tour of Russian military base on Franz Josef Land archipelago!

That’s The Trend — Jimmy Fallon challenges Anne Hathaway to sing Google Translate songs

Bollywood Wrap — ‘Noor’ gets U/A certificate from CBFC; first teaser of ‘Tubelight’ unveiled

Hollywood Wrap — Angelina Jolie honours late mother; scientific thriller ‘The circle’ gets release date for India

Tech and You — Computing at the speed of light with ‘Li-Ram’; Toyota’s new robotic leg brace

Bengaluru Wrap — Veggie prices soar high in the city; rain pours garbage into Ulsoor Lake

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.