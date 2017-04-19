Socially Online — Google Earth revamped with guided tours and 3D views; Netflix expects to hit 100 mn subscribers
19 April 2017
- Google has revamped one of its most interesting services – Google Earth, by bringing in a whole new layout and new features. This update brings new features like 3D toggle, a new Voyager option, the I’m Feeling Lucky dice, and more.
- Facebook is set to kick off its annual developer conference, F8 and just like every year, CEO Mark Zuckerberg will outline the company’s future plans, on Messenger, WhatsApp, and other products. Zuckerberg will possibly introduce its latest VR efforts for the social platform.
- In order to tackle the increasing competition from Facebook & Twitter, YouTube is now letting anyone with a minimum subscriber base of 1,000 to enable mobile live streaming.
- Netflix has announced that its subscriber growth may touch the 100-million milestone this weekend. Netflix reported a net increase of 4.95 million subscribers in this quarter, most of those overseas, where it has been investing heavily to become a global entertainment network.
- Google has updated the Maps app on iOS with which, users will now be able to get a direction widget that will show them the directions to their destination right from the lock screen. It also improves location sharing functionality with an iMessage app.
19 April 2017
