That’s The Trend — Jimmy Fallon challenges Anne Hathaway to sing Google Translate songs

If you have used Google Translate, you will know it does not give perfect translation and, hence, Jimmy Fallon challenged Anne Hathaway to sing Google Translate songs. (between 0:18-0:25)

Jimmy lets Anne go first and tells her to sing Google Translate’s version of the Weeknd’s song Can’t Feel My Face, which is translated to My Front Is Not Felt, much to the amusement of the audience. (between 0:26-0:36)

Not the one to back down, Anne delivered a hilarious version of the song. (between 1:03-1:20)

Curious to know which song Jimmy got? Tune into the video and find out.

First Published | 19 April 2017 6:17 PM