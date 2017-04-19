LIVE TV
What’s Trending —Chris Gayle trends for 10,000 T20 runs, Cristiano for hat-trick in Champions league QF against Bayern

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 19 April 2017 6:28 PM

  • Facebook: Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Chris Gayle became the first player to score 10,000 runs in T20 cricket on Tuesday. Gayle reached the milestone in the match against Gujarat Lions. This story is trending on Facebook.

  • Twitter: The Teaser of Salman Khan’s upcoming movie “Tubelight” unveiled by Director Kabir Khan is trending on Twitter.

  • Instagram: Real Madrid footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and American Singer Demi Lovato trended on Instagram.

  • YouTube: Bristol City’s Tammy Abraham capped off a stunning 31-pass move at Ewood Park for his 25th goal of the season. This story is trending on YouTube.

First Published | 19 April 2017 6:28 PM
