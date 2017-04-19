LIVE TV
  The News Trend — A tour of Russian military base on Franz Josef Land archipelago!

The News Trend — A tour of Russian military base on Franz Josef Land archipelago!

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 19 April 2017 6:18 PM

The Russian defence ministry website on Monday posted a virtual tour of its unique Arctic military base on the Franz Josef Land archipelago.

Internet users now can take a stroll around the facility known as Arctic trefoil.

The base can support around 150 staff for 18 months and is primarily constructed for radar and surveillance purposes.

Countries establish permanent bases in the Arctic region to stake a claim on the North Pole region and the resources in it.

Russia is one of the five countries that has exerted claims over the region.

Defence experts believe the virtual tour is not just military posturing but a PR exercise to restore the Russian public’s spirit of patriotism.

First Published | 19 April 2017 6:18 PM
