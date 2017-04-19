Trend India — Team India’s sweet gesture for Shahid Afridi; presents him with a jersey of Virat Kohli

LIVE TV
Updated: 19 April 2017 7:49 PM

At a moment when cricketing relations between India and Pakistan are tense, the Indian Team have made a sweet gesture for the now-retired Pakistan all-rounder, Shahid Afridi.

37-year-old Afridi, who had already retired from Test and ODI formats, bid adieu to his 21-year-old international cricketing career in February, when he announced his retirement from the T20 format.

As a friendly gesture and keeping up the sportsmanship alive, Indian team led by Virat Kohli presented Shahid Afridi a jersey of the Indian Captain with signatures of Team India members on the back of it. Kohli also wrote a message for the legendary batsman, saying that it was always a pleasure playing against Afridi.

The jersey had the signatures of the Indian skipper, Yuvraj Singh, Ashish Nehra, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, R. Ashwin, and former coach Ravi Shastri, among others.

Surely this made us feel secure that no matter what happens outside the pitch, cricket will always be cherished between the two rivals for decades to come.

This story is trending on many social media platform especially on Google.

First Published | 19 April 2017 7:49 PM
