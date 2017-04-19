IPL 2017: In a battle for supremacy, Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Delhi Daredevils

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner won the toss and opted to bat against Delhi Daredevils in an Indian Premier League (IPL) contest at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Hyderabad have replaced Mohammed Nabi and Barinder Sran with Kane Williamson and Mohammed Siraj while Delhi brought in Jayant Yadav in place of Mohammed Shami.

Earlier in match 20 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Lions, Chris Gayle became the first batsman in the world to amass 10,000 career T20 runs.

Gayle, who needed just three runs to reach the feat, achieved the milestone against Gujarat in Indian Premier League season 10. The Jamaican who is known to be one of the most destructive batsmen in the shortest format of the game, played a total of 289 T20 matches.

Gayle ended up scoring a blistering 77 runs off just 38 balls for team Bangalore in Rajkot.

And also, Virat Kohli was out for a month due to an injury to his shoulder. He missed the 4th test match against Australia last month and came back to the Bangalore side after two games this edition.

Bangalore skipper Kohli found his midas touch with the bat since the moment he stepped on for his side.

Three matches gone, Kohli has amassed 154 runs with two half centuries.

First Published | 19 April 2017 8:58 PM