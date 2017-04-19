Insight: SC revives criminal conspiracy charges against Advani, Uma Bharti

LIVE TV
By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 19 April 2017 9:53 PM

In a major setback for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 25 years after the incident, the Supreme Court (SC) today reopened the criminal conspiracy charges against party senior leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti and others in the Babri Masjid case.

Also, the case has been transferred to Lucknow and the hearing in the case will take place in a time bound manner – within 2 years.

SC ordered that no adjournment would be given under normal circumstances. The apex court also said that no judge will be transferred till the hearing of the case. It will be a daily trial with no adjournments.

There were cases relating to the demolition of the Babri masjid. The first case involved unknown ‘karsevaks’, the trial of which is taking place in a Lucknow court, while the second set of case relates to these leaders in a Rae Bareli court.

First Published | 19 April 2017 9:53 PM
Read News On:

