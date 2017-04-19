LIVE TV
  Nation at 9: No more 'Lal Battis'! Cabinet bans red beacons on VIP cars

Nation at 9: No more ‘Lal Battis’! Cabinet bans red beacons on VIP cars

19 April 2017

The cabinet has okayed the ban on red beacons on top of official cars. From the 1st of May, only the President, Vice President, the Prime Minister, the CJI and the Lok Sabha speaker will be allowed to have a beacon on their official cars.

“From May 1, no red beacon will be allowed atop any official vehicle. There will be no exceptions,” Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters here after a cabinet meeting.

The move has been hailed largely by everyone. There are, however, questions on whether this alone can help end VVIP privilege in the country. Athar Khan debates the issue with Madhav Nalapat, Ajoy Kumar, Sudhanshu Mittal, Baisakhi Bannerjee, KTS Tulsi.

19 April 2017
