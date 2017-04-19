Nation At 9: VK Sasikala, Dinakaran ousted from AIADMK; all eyes on CM’s chair

It is an end game for Mannargudi as merger talks between O Panneerselvam and Edappadi Palaniswami seem to be coming to a close. Clearly, AIADMK party leaders have picked political survival over loyalty to VK Sasikala.

However, the merger talks are yet to reach fruition. While Panneerselvam’s demand of ousting VK Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dinakaran has been granted, his wish to return to the chief minister’s chair will pose to be a larger problem for the merger.

The questions remain here is that — will EPS, who has the support of 113 MLAs vacate his chair in favour of OPS who has the backing of 12 MLs? If he agrees, can the factions unite under the 2 leaves party symbol?

But if he doesn’t, will AIADMK get embroiled in another factional war?

First Published | 19 April 2017 10:57 PM