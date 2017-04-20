Sports Wrap – SRH beat DD by 15 runs; Mohun Bagan go down 0-1 to Maziya & more

Shikhar Dhawan hit 70 off 50 while Kane Williamson added 89 off 51 balls as the Sunrisers Hyderabad registered a 15-run win over the Delhi Daredevils on Wednesday.

South Africa’s 15-man squad was selected for the Champions Trophy tournament to be held in England in June. Fast bowler Morne Morkel returned to the side, while Dale Steyn missed the bus due to an injury lay-off. AB Devilliers will lead the side.

Mohun Bagan’s hopes of making the knock-out stages of the AFC Cup dimmed as they went down 0-1 to Maziya from Maldives at the Rabindra Sarobar Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Spanish champions FC Barcelona were shown the door on Wednesday by Italy’s Juventus as they played out a 0-0 stalemate. Juve won the quarter-final tie 3-0 on aggregate.

Spaniard Rafael Nadal had to dig deep to beat Britain’s Kyle Edmund 6-0, 5-7, 6-3 and advance into the Round of 16 at the ATP Monte Carlo Masters.

Meanwhile, World No. 1 Brit Andy Murray eased past Gilles Muller of Luxembourg 7-5, 7-5.

First Published | 20 April 2017 9:19 AM