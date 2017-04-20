LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Sports Wrap – SRH beat DD by 15 runs; Mohun Bagan go down 0-1 to Maziya & more

Sports Wrap – SRH beat DD by 15 runs; Mohun Bagan go down 0-1 to Maziya & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 20 April 2017 9:19 AM

Shikhar Dhawan hit 70 off 50 while Kane Williamson added 89 off 51 balls as the Sunrisers Hyderabad registered a 15-run win over the Delhi Daredevils on Wednesday.

South Africa’s 15-man squad was selected for the Champions Trophy tournament to be held in England in June. Fast bowler Morne Morkel returned to the side, while Dale Steyn missed the bus due to an injury lay-off. AB Devilliers will lead the side.

Mohun Bagan’s hopes of making the knock-out stages of the AFC Cup dimmed as they went down 0-1 to Maziya from Maldives at the Rabindra Sarobar Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Spanish champions FC Barcelona were shown the door on Wednesday by Italy’s Juventus as they played out a 0-0 stalemate. Juve won the quarter-final tie 3-0 on aggregate.

Spaniard Rafael Nadal had to dig deep to beat Britain’s Kyle Edmund 6-0, 5-7, 6-3 and advance into the Round of 16 at the ATP Monte Carlo Masters.

Meanwhile, World No. 1 Brit Andy Murray eased past Gilles Muller of Luxembourg 7-5, 7-5.

First Published | 20 April 2017 9:19 AM
Read News On:

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Indian IT firms may face layoffs due to US visa curbs: Assocham

Entertainment

Kim Kardashian trolled for calling flu ‘a great diet’

National

Will approach court to get justice, says suspended BSF jawan Tej Bahadur

Sports

We needed to be more calm: Luis Enrique after Barcelona’s exit from UEFA Champions League

More Videos

Nation At 9: VK Sasikala, Dinakaran ousted from AIADMK; all eyes on CM’s chair

Nation at 9: No more ‘Lal Battis’! Cabinet bans red beacons on VIP cars

Insight: SC revives criminal conspiracy charges against Advani, Uma Bharti

IPL 2017: In a battle for supremacy, Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Delhi Daredevils

Trend India — Team India’s sweet gesture for Shahid Afridi; presents him with a jersey of Virat Kohli

What’s Trending —Chris Gayle trends for 10,000 T20 runs, Cristiano for hat-trick in Champions league QF against Bayern

The News Trend — A tour of Russian military base on Franz Josef Land archipelago!

That’s The Trend — Jimmy Fallon challenges Anne Hathaway to sing Google Translate songs

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.