WATCH: NewsX brings the top 10 stories from the metros

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 20 April 2017 10:07 AM

  • Kolkata: The Calcutta University has sought details of admissions in honours courses from all 167 colleges affiliated to it after a data showed that some colleges had violated the stipulated student intake norms in the 2016-2017 sessions.

  • Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao has announced that the Raj Bhavan, which is one of the most securely guarded landmarks in the city, will now be open for public viewing.

  • Bengaluru: 97 industries polluting Bellandur Lake have been served closure notices by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board even before the NGT’s order on Wednesday.

  • Delhi: The Delhi State Election Commission said that the poll-related work has reached its last stage & more than 24,000 voters will exercise their franchise for the first time.

  • Mumbai: The Union petroleum ministry has clarified that 223 of the Mumbai’s petrol pumps will observe a weekly off every Sunday from May 14 except for 12 pumps that will stay open every day.

  • Mumbai: A 12-hour block will be taken on the down slow line at Jogeshwari station from midnight to noon on April 23 in connection with Harbour line extension work.

  • Delhi: Some of the projects related to Defence technology and Disaster Management by the students and faculty of IIT-Delhi were put on display on Wednesday.

  • Bengaluru: More than 12 lakh residents in and around 10 villages will get Cauvery drinking water to their homes under the 5th stage of the Cauvery water supply scheme.

  • Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s food safety department held an awareness programme for fruits vendors’ associations and retailers to spread information about increase in artificial ripening of fruits in summers.

  • Kolkata: The National Green Tribunal has asked the state pollution control board to issue a notice to the Calcutta Municipal Corporation about the pollution in Adi Ganga and take “appropriate action” if the civic body is found to be at fault.

First Published | 20 April 2017 10:07 AM
