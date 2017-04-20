WATCH: NewsX brings the top 10 stories from the metros
By NewsX Bureau
|
Updated:
20 April 2017
10:07 AM
- Kolkata: The Calcutta University has sought details of admissions in honours courses from all 167 colleges affiliated to it after a data showed that some colleges had violated the stipulated student intake norms in the 2016-2017 sessions.
- Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao has announced that the Raj Bhavan, which is one of the most securely guarded landmarks in the city, will now be open for public viewing.
- Bengaluru: 97 industries polluting Bellandur Lake have been served closure notices by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board even before the NGT’s order on Wednesday.
- Delhi: The Delhi State Election Commission said that the poll-related work has reached its last stage & more than 24,000 voters will exercise their franchise for the first time.
- Mumbai: The Union petroleum ministry has clarified that 223 of the Mumbai’s petrol pumps will observe a weekly off every Sunday from May 14 except for 12 pumps that will stay open every day.
- Mumbai: A 12-hour block will be taken on the down slow line at Jogeshwari station from midnight to noon on April 23 in connection with Harbour line extension work.
- Delhi: Some of the projects related to Defence technology and Disaster Management by the students and faculty of IIT-Delhi were put on display on Wednesday.
- Bengaluru: More than 12 lakh residents in and around 10 villages will get Cauvery drinking water to their homes under the 5th stage of the Cauvery water supply scheme.
- Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s food safety department held an awareness programme for fruits vendors’ associations and retailers to spread information about increase in artificial ripening of fruits in summers.
- Kolkata: The National Green Tribunal has asked the state pollution control board to issue a notice to the Calcutta Municipal Corporation about the pollution in Adi Ganga and take “appropriate action” if the civic body is found to be at fault.
First Published
|
20 April 2017
10:07 AM
From The Web
ads by 3rd party