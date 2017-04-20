NewsX brings 5 top crime stories from the metros
By NewsX Bureau
|
Updated:
20 April 2017
10:52 AM
- Delhi: A Delhi court has ordered Mangolpuri police station to register an FIR against a woman police officer under IPC and POCSO Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl.
- Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has suspended Additional Tribal Development Commissioner Milind Bhagwan Gawade over a corruption case. Gawade’s assistant, Kiran Mali, was also suspended by the tribal development department.
- Delhi: The Crime branch arrested a Nigerian national who is said to be a cocaine supplier and recovered Rs 1 crore worth drug meant for a rave party in the NCR. The man who was to receive the consignment is absconding.
- Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have arrested two employees of a cash logistics company for their alleged role in staging a Rs 12 lakh robbery with the help of their friends.
- Delhi: A property dealer was stabbed and critically injured outside his house at Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg after an argument with his neighbours, who accused him of grabbing their land. A case of attempt to murder has been registered.
First Published
|
20 April 2017
10:52 AM
From The Web
ads by 3rd party