World Crime – Venezuela protests claim two lives; UK police to shoot at wheels to stop vehicles; & more

At least 2 people have been shot dead in Venezuela in protests against the government. A teenager died in the capital Caracas and a woman was killed in San Cristobal, near the Colombian border.

A 43-year-old woman has been charged with human smuggling by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, following a months-long cross-border investigation.

According to latest national lead for armed policing in the UK, police now have to shoot the suspected attacker at the wheel of vehicles to stop them. The move comes in the wake of the attack at Westminster. Earlier, police were told not to shoot drivers of moving vehicles because of the additional dangers it poses.

Russian security officials have confirmed that the 10th person named Akram Azimov, suspected of involvement in an attack on the St Petersburg metro earlier this month has been detained.

A 23-year-old man Ryan Eastwood accused of using a fake modeling agency to persuade women to commit sex acts appeared in court on Wednesday. He allegedly set up a Facebook account to contact 16 women and “interview” them on Skype.

First Published | 20 April 2017 12:38 PM