Tech Wrap – ‘Super-Earth’ discovered; Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ finally in India; & more

An international team of astronomers has discovered a so-called “super-Earth” that could contain liquid water which would make it a very good candidate for harbouring life. Super-Earth is a rocky, temperate planet orbiting a red dwarf star. The scientists say that the distant planet, dubbed LHS 1140b, is orbiting an M class red dwarf star which is a little smaller and dimmer than the Sun but the most common type of star in our galaxy.

NASA scientists are designing metal fabrics that could one day be used as astronaut spacesuits, to shield a spacecraft from meteorites or for capturing objects on the surface of another planet.

The prototypes look like chain mail, with small silver squares strung together. The space fabrics have four essential functions:reflectivity, passive heat management, foldability and tensile strength. One side of the fabric reflects light, while the other absorbs it, acting as a means of thermal control.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are finally in India. The flagship smartphones from Samsung made their debut at a starting price of Rs. 57,900. These bring a new design that gives importance to the screen like never before. Both the smartphones feature curved displays with 18:9 aspect ratio with an almost bezel-less design. Samsung is also offering the Dual Pixel camera on the back, Bixby digital assistant, DeX desktop dock.

Sony has revealed its most advanced full-frame camera, A9, for professional photographers. The new A9 is designed to pose a challenge to Canon and Nikon, with a Sony’s full-frame stacked CMOS sensor, dual SD card slots, 5-axis in-body stabilization, full-frame 4K video with 6K oversampling, a weather-sealed magnesium alloy body, etc. the camera has 693 autofocus points. It will be launched on May 25th for $4,500 in the US.

Apple has set a goal of using only renewable materials in its products to protect the environment and avoid “blood minerals. In its 2017 Environmental Responsibility Report, released ahead of Earth Day, the company said it is challenging itself to end reliance on mining. However, the non-profit organization Greenpeace praised Apple’s commitment but wants the company to make devices that last longer and are easier to repair.

First Published | 20 April 2017 3:08 PM