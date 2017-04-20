Socially Online — Microsoft to shut down ‘Wunderlist;’ Facebook working on technology ‘think to send’
20 April 2017
- Snapchat has rolled out New World lenses as part of its augmented reality drive. Users can simply tap the camera screen to find new Lenses that can paint the world around with new 3D experiences while snapping with rear-facing camera.
- Microsft has announced a new application “To-Do,”which will mark the end of mobile to do list application Wunderlist. Microsft had acquired Wunderlist in 2015. Microsoft has said that it will bring in the favorite elements of Wunderlist in To-do in the months ahead.
- Facebook’s CEO Mark Zukerberg has announced a new augmented reality platform for developers to encourage AR camera effects at F8 Developer Conference in San Jose. The ‘Camera Effects Platform’ will give developers the power to build AR tools for the camera and bring people together in new ways.
- Search Giant Google has accidently ushered out a dogfood test build of May 2017 security update accidentally to Pixel XL smartphones. This update was not meant to be released to public and was for internal testing.
- Facebook has claimed that it is working on a technology, which will enable users to use their minds to type messages or their skin to hear words. Facebook wants to use optical imaging to eliminate the need to surgical implantations of electrodes on brains.
20 April 2017
