LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Bollywood Wrap — Jia Khan’s mother files application; Diljit Dosanjh now owns a private jet

Bollywood Wrap — Jia Khan’s mother files application; Diljit Dosanjh now owns a private jet

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 20 April 2017 6:48 PM

  • Salman Khan shared the new poster of his upcoming film “Tubelight” on his twitter page. Salman wrote Peace, Respect, Love and Light in your life from the Tubelight team on the page. Salman Khan wears a buttoned-up check shirt, a half sleeved sweater and the expression of pure innocence in Tubelight’s latest poster. The actor has transformed into yet another seedha-sadha man caught in the hubbub of real life.

  • Sonu Nigam, whose controversial tweet landed him in trouble, has got his head shaven taking up the challenge by Syed Sha Atef Ali Al Quaderi, the West Bengal Minority United Council vice president. An FIR has been filed against Sonu for his controversial tweet. The complaint was filed in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra and a leading daily has issued its official copy.

  • Late Bollywood Actress Jia Khan’s mother, Rabia Amin, has filed an application in CBI court to frame charges against actor Sooraj Pancholi. She has claimed that she has evidence to prove that her daughter was murdered. Earlier, the Bombay High Court had denied a Special Investigations Team in the matter after which Rabia had moved to Supreme Court seeking an SIT in the case. Jiah was found hanging in her room on June 3, 2013.

  • Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has bought a private jet and has shared the news with his fans and followers over Twitter. At present, Diljit is prepping up for Dream Tour, a concert line-up, which would begin next month. The actor would perform in Vancouver on May 6, at North Land Coliseum in Edmonton on May 13, and at Centennial Concert Hall, Winnipeg on May 17, before winding his tour up on May 22 at Powerade Center, Toronto.

First Published | 20 April 2017 6:48 PM
Read News On:

Bengal Minority United Council

Dream Tour

entertainament news

Jia Khan

Rabia Amin

Syed Sha Atef Ali Al Quaderi

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

NDMC to e-auction Taj Mansingh hotel after SC rejects Tata Group’s petition

Entertainment

CBFC guidelines should change now: Raveena Tandon

National

Air India asks Delhi Police about delay in action against Ravindra Gaikwad

Sports

Gerard Pique confident Barcelona can lift itself up from Juventus loss

More Videos

The News Trend — Bruce Springsteen releases anti-Trump song

What’s Trending — Social trends from Facebook, Twitter and more

That’s The Trend — Can you fool a seasoned bartender?

Hollywood Wrap — Jim Carrey’s latest selfie sends Twitter in frenzy; Prince William teams up with Lady Gaga

Socially Online — Microsoft to shut down ‘Wunderlist;’ Facebook working on technology ‘think to send’

Tech Wrap – ‘Super-Earth’ discovered; Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ finally in India; & more

World Crime – Venezuela protests claim two lives; UK police to shoot at wheels to stop vehicles; & more

Business Wrap — Emirates to trim flights to the US by 20%; Japanese major launches Voyager program; & more

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.