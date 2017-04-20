Bollywood Wrap — Jia Khan’s mother files application; Diljit Dosanjh now owns a private jet
By NewsX Bureau
|
Updated:
20 April 2017
6:48 PM
- Salman Khan shared the new poster of his upcoming film “Tubelight” on his twitter page. Salman wrote Peace, Respect, Love and Light in your life from the Tubelight team on the page. Salman Khan wears a buttoned-up check shirt, a half sleeved sweater and the expression of pure innocence in Tubelight’s latest poster. The actor has transformed into yet another seedha-sadha man caught in the hubbub of real life.
- Sonu Nigam, whose controversial tweet landed him in trouble, has got his head shaven taking up the challenge by Syed Sha Atef Ali Al Quaderi, the West Bengal Minority United Council vice president. An FIR has been filed against Sonu for his controversial tweet. The complaint was filed in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra and a leading daily has issued its official copy.
- Late Bollywood Actress Jia Khan’s mother, Rabia Amin, has filed an application in CBI court to frame charges against actor Sooraj Pancholi. She has claimed that she has evidence to prove that her daughter was murdered. Earlier, the Bombay High Court had denied a Special Investigations Team in the matter after which Rabia had moved to Supreme Court seeking an SIT in the case. Jiah was found hanging in her room on June 3, 2013.
- Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has bought a private jet and has shared the news with his fans and followers over Twitter. At present, Diljit is prepping up for Dream Tour, a concert line-up, which would begin next month. The actor would perform in Vancouver on May 6, at North Land Coliseum in Edmonton on May 13, and at Centennial Concert Hall, Winnipeg on May 17, before winding his tour up on May 22 at Powerade Center, Toronto.
First Published
|
20 April 2017
6:48 PM
