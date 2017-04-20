Hollywood Wrap — Jim Carrey’s latest selfie sends Twitter in frenzy; Prince William teams up with Lady Gaga
20 April 2017
- Singer Janet Jackson is planning to come up with a new album which will be based on her motherhood experience. Janet is also set to reschedule her 75 shows. The 50-year-old singer split from her estranged husband Wissam Al Mana earlier this month, and is now said to be focusing all her energy on writing new ”positive” uplifting music about becoming a mother.
- Jim Carrey recently posted a twitter selfie and he looks completely changed. The 55-year-old actor showed off his bushy beard and long hair in the photograph that shocked the internet. Carrey issued a sweet message of his own to his 15 million followers. He said, “Happy Easter or Passover or whatever reason you can find to feel warm and fuzzy.”
- Brtiain’s Prince William and singer Lady Gaga have come together to raise awareness of mental health. They are encouraging more people to have an open conversation on the topic as part of a Heads Together #OKtosay film series. During their Facebook Live chat about mental health, Prince Willaim spoke about how important conversations can be with a friend or family member. Lady Gaga talked about her own Post Traumatic Stress Disorder that she suffered, following a sexual assault when she was 19.
- Captain Marvel has finally found its directors for the upcoming film, after Marvel Studios succeeded in hiring Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. Interestingly, the pair of indie filmmakers was not mentioned as front runners in the past. Marvel has already set a release date of March 8, 2019 for Captain Marvel.
20 April 2017
