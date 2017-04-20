That’s The Trend — Can you fool a seasoned bartender?

In the United States the drinking age is 21. If a bartender is not convinced about the age, (s)he can ask you to produce your ID.

But certain mannerisms, dressing styles, looks can immediately reveal your age. At least that is what most bartenders say!

A small experiment brought together a group of men and women who have been serving drinks for many years. They were then introduced one-by-one to a motley group of people whose ages they had to guess.

While all the bartenders were confident they could visually judge a person’s age, the experiment contradicted their brave claims.

Watch this video as they get some hits and some near and some far wide misses!

Over 4 million have viewed this clip on YouTube.

