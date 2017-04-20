LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. That’s The Trend — Can you fool a seasoned bartender?

That’s The Trend — Can you fool a seasoned bartender?

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 20 April 2017 6:49 PM

In the United States the drinking age is 21. If a bartender is not convinced about the age, (s)he can ask you to produce your ID.

But certain mannerisms, dressing styles, looks can immediately reveal your age. At least that is what most bartenders say!

A small experiment brought together a group of men and women who have been serving drinks for many years. They were then introduced one-by-one to a motley group of people whose ages they had to guess.

While all the bartenders were confident they could visually judge a person’s age, the experiment contradicted their brave claims.

Watch this video as they get some hits and some near and some far wide misses!

Over 4 million have viewed this clip on YouTube.

First Published | 20 April 2017 6:49 PM
Read News On:

bartender

dressing styles

group of men

ID

That's the Trend

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

NDMC to e-auction Taj Mansingh hotel after SC rejects Tata Group’s petition

Entertainment

CBFC guidelines should change now: Raveena Tandon

National

Indian, British governments in touch over liquor baron Vijay Mallya’s extradition

Sports

Gerard Pique confident Barcelona can lift itself up from Juventus loss

More Videos

Trend India —Tweets, cleric’s fatwa and Sonu Nigam’s shaved head

Kings XI take on Mumbai Indians in a bid to enter top 4

The News Trend — Bruce Springsteen releases anti-Trump song

What’s Trending — Social trends from Facebook, Twitter and more

Hollywood Wrap — Jim Carrey’s latest selfie sends Twitter in frenzy; Prince William teams up with Lady Gaga

Bollywood Wrap — Jia Khan’s mother files application; Diljit Dosanjh now owns a private jet

Socially Online — Microsoft to shut down ‘Wunderlist;’ Facebook working on technology ‘think to send’

Tech Wrap – ‘Super-Earth’ discovered; Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ finally in India; & more

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.