  What's Trending — Social trends from Facebook, Twitter and more

What’s Trending — Social trends from Facebook, Twitter and more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 20 April 2017 6:49 PM

  • Facebook: Indian Space Research Organisation will launch its game changer GSLV MK-III rocket next month. It is capable of lifting a 4-tonne payload. This story is trending on facebook.

  • Twitter: #EveryIndianIsAVip started trending on twitter after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said so and urged that the culture of beacons on VIP vehicles should be ended.

  • Instagram: American singer Lana Del Rey, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Brazillian Soccer Star Neymar Junior trended on instagram

  • YouTube: The official of video of Kendrick lamar’s song –DNA, from his latest album ‘DAMN’ is out now and is trending on youtube.

First Published | 20 April 2017 6:49 PM
