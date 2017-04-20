What’s Trending — Social trends from Facebook, Twitter and more
By NewsX Bureau
|
Updated:
20 April 2017
6:49 PM
- Facebook: Indian Space Research Organisation will launch its game changer GSLV MK-III rocket next month. It is capable of lifting a 4-tonne payload. This story is trending on facebook.
- Twitter: #EveryIndianIsAVip started trending on twitter after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said so and urged that the culture of beacons on VIP vehicles should be ended.
- Instagram: American singer Lana Del Rey, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Brazillian Soccer Star Neymar Junior trended on instagram
- YouTube: The official of video of Kendrick lamar’s song –DNA, from his latest album ‘DAMN’ is out now and is trending on youtube.
First Published
|
20 April 2017
6:49 PM
