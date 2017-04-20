The News Trend — Bruce Springsteen releases anti-Trump song

Rock-and-roll legend Bruce Springsteen has released a new anti-Trump protest song

The song is called “That’s What Makes Us Great,” which is a play on President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again”.

Springsteen has joined hands with frequent collaborator Joe Grushecky on the track. Grushecky penned the song after Trump took office in January.

Springsteen hits Trump for his reported distaste for reading in one verse – “And don’t you brag to me/That you never read a book/I never put my faith/In a con man and his crooks”.

The chorus of the song takes a positive note, as both artists sing – “It’s up to me and you/Love can conquer hate/I know this to be true/That’s what makes us great”.

Springsteen is a long time supporter of Democratic candidates, having backed both former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton during their campaigns.

