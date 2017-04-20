Trend India —Tweets, cleric’s fatwa and Sonu Nigam’s shaved head

The controversy that got blown all over the media over singer Sonu Nigam’s tweet on noise pollution caused by azaan is never ending. The singer had complained about forced religiousness in India in his tweet.

After his statement gained criticism from many, a fatwa was issued against him by a Muslim cleric from West Bengal who offered Rs. 10 lakh to anyone who shaved Sonu Nigam’s head.

In order to protest against the Fatwa, the singer accepted the cleric’s challenge and stunned everyone by shaving his head on Wednesday. He even asked the cleric to keep the 10 lakhs ready.

The 43-year-old had clarified his stand and said that he believes loudspeakers are not a necessity in temples, masjids or gurdwaras.

This story is the one of the most talked-about topic on social media since his tweet.

First Published | 20 April 2017 10:02 PM